Two held for smuggling gutkha in Adilabad

The packets worth Rs 3 lakh and a car were seized from their possession

By | Published: 8:32 pm

Adilabad: Two persons from Maharashtra were arrested for allegedly smuggling prohibited gutka packets in a car on Thursday night. The packets worth Rs 3 lakh and a car were seized from their possession.

Adilabad II town Inspector Potharam Srinivas said the accused were identified as Imtiyaz Khan and Shaik Haneesh, both residents of Pusad town in Yavatmal district of Maharashtra. The two were detained while transporting the bags by car following a tip off.

During the course of interrogation, Imtiyaz and Haneesh confessed to committing the offence to earn quuick money. They admitted that they were indulging in the offence from quite a long time. They revealed that they were shipping the packets from a warehouse at Mahalaxmiwada in Adilabad to Maharashtra.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .