Two held with marijuana in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:23 pm

Hyderabad: The Narsingi police on Wednesday nabbed two drug peddlers and seized about 20 kg of marijuana from their possession. The arrested, who were yet to be identified, reportedly procured the drug from neighbouring states of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka at low prices and were selling the same at higher rates to customers in Hyderabad.

Based on a tip-off, the police caught the duo while they were waiting for customers at Kokapet and seized the drug. Further investigation is on to verify their links with other drug peddlers in the city.

