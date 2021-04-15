Two held with marijuana in Hyderabad

The arrested persons were Rajaram Swami Kannu Padaiyachi (72) from Thane in Maharashtra and Preethi Pradeep Mandal (22), from Mumbai in Maharashtra

Hyderabad: The Nampally police arrested two persons, including a woman, on charges of illegal possession and transportation of drugs here on Thursday. Police seized 38 kilos of marijuana, worth Rs 19.2 lakh, from them.

The arrested persons were Rajaram Swami Kannu Padaiyachi (72) from Thane in Maharashtra and Preethi Pradeep Mandal (22), from Mumbai in Maharashtra.

Police said the duo were found moving suspiciously with luggage at the Nampally railway station by a police team. On seeing the cops, the duo tried to escape. They were chased by SI J.Sudhir, B.Venkatesh and Abid Hussain, both police constables. The police, after nabbing them, checked the luggage and found the marijuana.

City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar congratulated the police team and felicitated them.

