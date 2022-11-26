| Two Including Former Govt Employee Arrested For Forgery In Warangal

Two including former govt employee arrested for forgery in Warangal

The police seized fabricated Pattadar Pass books, fake land conservation proceedings of RDO, Mahabubabad, forged ‘Form 13 (B)’ and ‘13 (C)’ used for bank loans, rubber stamps and so on from the accused.

26 November 22

Additional DCP Vaibhav R Gaikwad with the accused of fake documents on Saturday.

Warangal: The Task Force police along with the Nekkonda police arrested two persons on charges of creating fake revenue documents here on Saturday. The accused were a former village administrative officer (VAO) Maddi Venkat Reddy (70) of Saireddypalle village, Nekkonda mandal, and Kalvacharla Raghu (50) of Nekkonda village.

The police seized fabricated Pattadar Pass books, fake land conservation proceedings of Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO), Mahabubabad, forged ‘Form 13 (B)’ and ‘13 (C)’ used for bank loans, rubber stamps and round seals of Parvathagiri Tahsildar office, old mutation files, original bank challans for Record of Rights (ROR), nakshas of different villages i.e. Chandrugonda, Chintha Nekkonda, Redlawada, Pathipaka, Panikera, Dowlathnagar, stamp papers and so on from the accused.

Revenue officials have lodged a complaint with Nekkonda police for further action. ”During the interrogation, Venkat Reddy revealed that he worked in the revenue department from 1973 to 2012. Taking this an advantage, he forged documents to earn money,” Additional DCP Vaibhav R Gaikwad said.

Two cases were registered against the accused in Parvathagiri and Nekkonda police stations.