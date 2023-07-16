Nalgonda: Man killed by son-in-law over property dispute

60-year-old man was killed allegedly by his son-in-law, at Polkampally of Pedda Adisherlapally mandal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:51 PM, Sun - 16 July 23

Representational Image

Nalgonda: A 60-year-old man was killed allegedly by his son-in-law, at Polkampally of Pedda Adisherlapally mandal in the district. His refusal to transfer his agricultural land to the son-in-law led to the murder, police said.

Jakkali Maraiah, a shepherd from Polkampally, was attacked by his son-in-law Bobbili Narayana, when the former had gone to the outskirts of the village to rear the herd of sheep.

Police said Narayana attacked him with a knife and also bludgeoned him with a rock, killing him on the spot. Maraiah had performed the marriage of his younger daughter Lakshmamma with Narayana, a native of Theratigudem of Narayanpur, 10 years ago after giving two acres of land as dowry, added police.

Narayana however, began quarrelling with Maraiah demanding the transfer of a remaining two acres of land owned by him. Maraiah, who had gone with his sheep on Saturday, did not return, with villagers finding his body on Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, Narayana surrendered before police at Narayanpur police station and confessed to the killing.