Man dies after jumping off new bridge at Nagarjuna Sagar

The police have shifted the body to the Kamala Nehru Hospital for autopsy.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:09 PM, Mon - 17 July 23

Representational Image.

Nalgonda: A man died, allegedly after jumping off the new bridge at Nagarjuna Sagar on Monday morning.

Nagarjuna Reddy (50) from Hill Colony of Nagarjuna Sagar, reportedly resorted to the extreme step due to family disputes. The police have shifted the body to the Kamala Nehru Hospital for autopsy.

A case has been registered and investigation is on.