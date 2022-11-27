Two killed in different road accidents in Hyderabad

Two persons were killed in different road accidents in the city on Saturday night.
At Abdullapurmet, S Swamy (40), a resident of Abdullapurmet was going on a scooter when a lorry hit his vehicle at Kothagudem crossroads a little after Saturday midnight. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. A case is registered against the driver S Gopi and he is taken into custody.
In the other case, a 26 year-old man died after ramming his bike into a road divider at Raidurgam on Saturday night.
According to the police, K Naga Vamshi Laxmi Narayana, a resident of Gachibowli, was going on his bike from Hitec City towards Gachibowli when he rammed into a road divider at Raidurgam road.
He sustained injuries and was rushed to a private hospital where he died while undergoing treatment later in the night. A case is booked by the Raidurgam police and investigation is going on.