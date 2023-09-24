| Two Killed Three Injured After Slab Of Under Construction Building Caves In Hyderabad

Two killed, three injured after slab of under-construction building caves in Hyderabad

According to the police, the incident took place at a construction site at Jalpally when the workers were laying a slab on the double storied building

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:00 PM, Sun - 24 September 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: Two construction workers were killed and three others injured when a slab of a building under-construction caved in at Pahadishareef on Sunday evening. The condition of two of the injured was stated to be critical.

According to the police, the incident took place at a construction site at Jalpally when the workers were laying a slab on the double storied building. The victims Jagadish (46), a native of Bihar and Akash Singh (40), a native of Uttar Pradesh were working along with a gang of labourers when the incident took place.

On information the Pahadishareef police reached the spot and shifted the injured workers to a local hospital for treatment. The bodies of victims were shifted to Osmania General Hospital mortuary. A case is registered against the contractor and investigation is on.