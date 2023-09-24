Hyderabad: RTC bus hits auto rickshaw, three injured

Bus belonging to Rajendranagar bus depot was on way to Jalpally village from Koti and when it reached Bahadurpura junction the driver rammed the vehicle into a passenger auto rickshaw

Hyderabad: Three persons were injured when a RTC bus rammed into an auto rickshaw at Bahadurpura on Sunday afternoon.

According to the police, the bus belonging to Rajendranagar bus depot was on way to Jalpally village from Koti and when it reached Bahadurpura junction the driver rammed the vehicle into a passenger auto rickshaw. Three persons who were travelling in the auto rickshaw sustained injuries and were shifted to a hospital. The doctors administered first aid and sent them away.

A huge crowd gathered at the spot and protested against the alleged negligence of the bus driver. The police later dispersed the public.

The police seized the bus and shifted it to police station. A case is booked. The police said the driver had claimed that the brake of the bus failed and he lost control over the bus.

