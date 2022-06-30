| Two Men Die On The Spot After Car Hits Bike In Vikarabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:37 AM, Thu - 30 June 22

Hyderabad: Two persons were killed in a road accident in Vikarabad on Thursday.

According to the police, two labourers Khaja and Mohan, residents of Parigi mandal in Vikarabad, were going to work on a motorcycle when a car hit the bike near Guttimukkala village in Vikarabad mandal. Both of them died on the spot.

On information the police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to mortuary. The driver was arrested.

