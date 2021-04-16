Two minors drown in Munneru River in Mahabubabad

The two left their respective houses without informing the parents around 5.30 pm. As they did not return home till late in the night, the parents and relatives launched a search for them and found their footwear on the banks of the river.

By | Published: 10:39 am

Mahabubabad: In a tragic incident, two minors drowned in Munneru river near here on Thursday evening. The deceased were identified as Battupalli Yashwanth (11), son of Babu and Lalitaha, and Gandhasiri Saichandana (8), daughter of Bhadri-Narmada, of Jamandlapalli locality under the Mahabubabad municipality limits.

The two left their respective houses without informing the parents around 5.30 pm. As they did not return home till late in the night, the parents and relatives launched a search for them and found their footwear on the banks of the river. Following this, the parents with the help of swimmers searched for the body in the river and found Yashwanth’s body late at night.

Meanwhile, the body of Saichandana was retrieved Friday morning. A pall of gloom descended on the village as the two children met with the watery grave. Police registered a case and shifted the bodies for autopsy to Mahabubabd government district hospital.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .