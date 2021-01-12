Two minors held in Rajendranagar murder case

Two boy juveniles, both of whom were allegedly accomplices of Riyaz, were apprehended on Monday.

By | Published: 12:58 am

Hyderabad: A friendship that thrived on liquor and drugs did not take long to sour, leading to the gang leader ending up dead and stuffed in a suitcase by his accomplices. That was the Rajendranagar murder cracked by the Cyberabad Police barely a day after the body of Syed Ilyas alias Riyaz, an auto-rickshaw driver, was found near the PVNR Expressway at Rajendranagar.

Two boy juveniles, both of whom were allegedly accomplices of Riyaz, were apprehended on Monday. While the two juveniles are prime suspects, three other suspects, Sohail, Irfan and Irfan’s mother Tayyaba are absconding. All of them are residents of Ghouse Nagar in Bandlaguda of Chandrayangutta.

According to the police, Riyaz, who was earlier involved in an attempt to murder case and the two other suspects, who were also involved in an extortion case, were close friends. They regularly had liquor parties and consumed drugs too apart from having frequent fights in an inebriated condition.

“Riyaz used to fight with the suspects demanding money. Apart from this, he also harassed the sister of one of them, in an inebriated condition,” said N Prakash Reddy, DCP (Shamshabad).

On January 6, the two juveniles and Sohail attempted to steal a battery from Riyaz’s auto-rickshaw but were caught by the latter and beaten up. Recently, Riyaz demanded his share from the amount after selling stolen batteries. He often went to Sohail’s house and abused him for not returning his share. Thus, the juveniles and Sohail plotted to kill Riyaz, police said, adding that on Friday they took Riyaz to Sohail’s house at Shaheen Nagar in Pahadishareef. After entering the house, Riyaz started abusing Sohail’s sister.

“On this, one of the juveniles brought a boulder from outside the house and hit him on the head from behind. The other juvenile also attacked him with a stick. Riyaz died on the spot due to head injuries,” the DCP said.

After making sure that he was dead, the three stuffed the body in a suitcase and cleaned the premises. They took the boulder, stick and a bloodstained blanket in the victim’s auto and dumped those at a secluded place in Pahadishareef.

“They drove the auto with the body in the suitcase to the PVNR Expressway in Rajendranagar and dumped the suitcase beside a public toilet. While returning, they wiped the bloodstains in the auto, which was abandoned near a petrol pump in Mailardevpally,” the DCP said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .