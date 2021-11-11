Two paper mill workers injured in transformer blast in Asifabad

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Two contract-based sustained injuries when an electrical transformer blasted at Sirpur Paper Mills Private Limited (SPM) in Kaghaznagar on Thursday morning. Medical condition of one of the injured is said to be injured. The cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained.

- Advertisement -

Sources said that the injured were P Laxminarayana and G Mohan Rao, who were employed by SPM on a contract basis. They belonged to the housekeeping wing at the mill.

Laxminarayana and Mohan Rao received around 40 percent of burns all over the body, when they were pruning grass at a power station following the explosion of the 132 kv transformer due to some unknown reasons. They were shifted to a government hospital in Kaghaznagar and then they were rushed to a Mancherial’s hospital. Medical condition of Bapu Rao is known to be critical.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .