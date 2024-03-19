Two peacock hunters arrested in Jagtial

The carcass of the peacock, a 0.22” sporting rifle, 34 live rounds and other material were seized from them.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 March 2024, 08:18 PM

Peacock Hunters

Jagital: Police arrested two persons for hunting peacocks in Domalakunta outskirts of Pegadapalli mandal on Monday evening.

They had allegedly shot dead a peacock with a rifle. Producing the accused before the media on Tuesday, Jagtial DSP Raghu Chander said Naluvala Satyanarayana and Juvvadi Raju from Laxmidevipalli of Gangadhara mandal shot dead the peacock with a rifle and were trying to flee with the bird when the Pegadapalli police nabbed them.

The two were booked under section 429 IPC, section 25 (1A) of Arms Act-1959 and Section 51 (1-A) of Wild Life Protection Act-1972.