Two people brutally murdered in Hyderabad in separate incidents

Hyderabad: A watchman set ablaze his wife at Saroornagar in the city after a quarrel with her over family issues early on Sunday.

The victim B Subhadra (35) was married to Venkanna (40) around 18 years ago and the couple lived along with their two children at a watchman quarters of a residential apartment at P&T colony in Saroornagar.

On Saturday night, Venkanna came home in an inebriated state and picked up a quarrel with his wife over some family issue and later beat her up. However, some neighbours intervened and pacified them following which the man went to sleep.

“Around 2.30 a.m when Subhadra was asleep in the room, Venkanna doused her in fuel and set her ablaze. She was rushed to Osmania Hospital by her son and neighbours where doctors pronounced her brought dead,” said K Seetharam, SHO Saroornagar.

In a separate case at Pahadishareef, a history sheeter of Rajendranagar police station was found murdered near Jalpally Tank on city outskirts on Sunday evening.

Mohd Waheed (30), a resident of Kishanbagh was previously involved in several bodily and property offences in Bahadurpura and Rajendranagar police station limits.

On Sunday evening the body of Waheed was spotted at an isolated spot near the Jalpally Tank by the locals who informed the police about it. The Pahadishareef police reached the spot and shifted the body to Osmania Hospital mortuary.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of IPC is registered and investigation taken up by the Pahadishareef police.

