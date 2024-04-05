| Two People Caught With Unaccounted Cash Of Rs 40 Lakh In Hyderabad

The arrested persons are Devini Muthyalu (42) driver from Nizampet and K.Rajesh (31), a realtor from Tellapur in Sangareddy district.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 April 2024, 12:48 PM

Hyderabad: The Task Force (Central) team intercepted a SUV car and caught two persons in alleged possession of Rs 40 lakh unaccounted cash at Abid Road on Thursday night.

When enquiring about the source of the cash, they failed to produce relevant documents pertaining to the amount, police said.

According to the police, the duo who are working for one Wilson Babu of Hafeezpet, on the latter’s instructions came to the parking place at Ramakrishna Theatre and received an amount of Rs 40 lakh from an unknown person.

They concealed the cash bag in the car and proceeded to hand it over to Wilson Babu.

Acting on a tip off, the police intercepted the vehicle and cash and vehicle were seized.