Telangana: Two persons arrested in for milk adulteration

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:40 PM, Wed - 20 September 23

Yadadri-Bhongir: Sleuths of the Special Operations Team (SOT) of Bhongir Police on Wednesday arrested two persons for adulterating milk and seized chemicals used for the purpose.

According to the police, Kappala Ravi from Bheemanapally of Pochampally mandal was caught red-handed while adulterating milk. He was preparing 350 litres of milk using a chemical to supply to customers. About 100 ml of hydrogen peroxide and two skimmed milk powder pockets were also seized from him.

In another incident, Kombham Raghu from Kanumukula of Pochampally mandal was also arrested by the police on charges of adulterating milk.

The police seized 100 litres of adulterated milk, 200 ml of hydrogen peroxide and two skimmed milk powder pockets from him.