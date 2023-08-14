Cyberabad SOT Shamshabad team apprehends three for selling venison

According to the police the gang was selling the meat at a price between Rs 2,000 and Rs 3,000 a kilogram.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:54 AM, Mon - 14 August 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: Three persons who were selling venison were caught by the Cyberabad SOT Shamshabad team on Sunday night.

The police seized 2 kilograms of deer meat and 14 kilograms of Moose meat from them.

Those persons who are caught areB Venkatesh (34) of Kandukur, Manupati Srinu (37) of Nalgonda and Puli Karnakar (35) of Ranga Reddy district.

According to the police the gang was selling the meat at a price between Rs 2,000 and Rs 3,000 a kilogram.

The police said Karnakar and Srinu were supplying the meat to Venkatesh who sold in the market to customers. They were caught following a tip off based raid at Gangan Pahad Industrial area.