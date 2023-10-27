| Two Persons Held With Unaccounted Cash Of Rs 1 7 Cr In Hyderabad

Two persons held with unaccounted cash of Rs 1.7 cr in Hyderabad

Police said as a routine, two cars being driven by the duo were checked and cash recovered.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:23 PM, Fri - 27 October 23

Hyderabad: The The Asifnagar police seized unaccounted cash of Rs.1.7 crore from two NRIs during a vehicle checking being done view of the assembly polls at Gudimalkapur on Thursday night.

The NRI duo identified as Mohd. Shahnawazudding (43) and his brother Mohd. Shabuddin (40), both private employees from Gulshan Colony in Shaikpet had recently returned from Saudi Arabia.

Police said as a routine, two cars being driven by the duo were checked and cash recovered.

As they did not have any valid documents related to the cash they carried, the cash and vehicles were seized.

Officials said the seized money will be handed over to the I-T department for further action.