Two persons killed in road accident in Nalgonda

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:37 PM, Mon - 18 April 22

Representational Image

Nalgonda: Two persons died on the spot in a road accident took place on National Highway No. 65 at Aitipamula of Kattangur mandal in the district on early hours of Monday. The victims were Erram Ravinder Reddy (38) from Kandulavarigudem of Nereducherla mandal and Garlapati Naveen(28) from Kodad in Suryapet. The road accident took place when milk truck in which the victims were travelling hit a paddy harvester vehicle parked on roadside Ravinder Reddy was working a driver of milk truck of a private diary and residing in rented house of Naveen at Kodad.

As Ravinder Reddy was going to Hyderabad in the milk van, Naveen also chose to go to Hyderabad in the van. The duo received serious injuries in the road mishap and died on the spot. Kattangur Sub-Inspector Vijay Kumar said the driver could have been drowsy and over speed could also be the reason. The bodies of the victims have been shifted to government hospital at Nakrekal for autopsy.