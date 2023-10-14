| Two Persons Shot At Injured By Masked Men In Bhiwandi Man Blames In Laws

Two persons shot at, injured by masked men in Bhiwandi; man blames in-laws

By PTI Published Date - 09:01 PM, Sat - 14 October 23

Thane: Two persons were shot at and injured in Bhiwandi taluka of Thane district, a police official said on Saturday.

The incident took place late Friday night in Mendhe village in Padgha and the two injured persons, identified as Firoze Sheikh (27) and Azim Sayyed (30), have been hospitalised, Additional Superintendent of Police (Thane Rural) Dipali Dethe said.

As per police, Sheikh, who is from Chandansar area of Virar in neighbouring Palghar district, has blamed his in-laws for the firing claiming they opposed his marriage to their daughter.

“He was fired upon when he went to the girl’s village, located along Vajreshwari-Ambadi road, along with Sayyed, who too sustained a bullet injury. As per the complainant, masked persons fired six rounds on them,” the official said.

The accused fled from the scene and efforts are on to nab them. A case of attempt to murder and other offences has been registered under Indian Penal Code and Arms Act provisions, the official added.

The complainant has said he and his friend were on their way to Malegaon in Nashik when some people in a car asked them the route to Padgha.

When they reached Padgha, the persons in the car fired at them and fled, the official said, adding that no one has been arrested in the case so far.