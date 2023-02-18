| Two Pubs Raided Four Held For Violations In Hyderabad

Two pubs raided, four held for violations in Hyderabad

Cyberabad Special Operations Team raided two pubs and arrested four persons on charges of allowing customers below the legal permissible age and also running business without valid licence.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:34 PM, Sat - 18 February 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Special Operations Team on Friday night raided two pubs and arrested four persons including their owners and managers, on charges of allowing customers below the legal permissible age and also running business without valid licence.

The arrested persons are M Pavan Kumar, Adithya Thamang, P Arjun and Vamshi Vardhan. Cyberabad Police requested citizens to share information regarding any such violations on WhatsApp No – 9490617444.