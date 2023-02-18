Saturday, Feb 18, 2023
Cyberabad Special Operations Team raided 33 farm houses and caught the staff of three farm houses on charges of illegally allowing guests to consume liquor

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 08:03 PM, Sat - 18 February 23
Hyderabad: 33 farm houses raided, three held for violations
Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Special Operations Team raided 33 farm houses and caught the staff of three farm houses on charges of illegally allowing guests to consume liquor without a valid licence in Moinabad on Friday night. Around 30 liquor bottles were seized from the premises.

The arrested persons are Sudhakar (26), Patel Raju (30) and M.Swamy (45), all working as watchmen for three different farm houses. Efforts were on to nab the owners of the farm houses.

Cyberabad Police requested citizens to share information regarding any such violations on WhatsApp No – 9490617444.

 

