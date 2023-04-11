Two women drown in irrigation tank in Nalgonda

The women while returning from their workplace, stepped into the tank to wash their hands and legs but they failed to gauge the depth and went too far and drowned

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:33 PM, Tue - 11 April 23

Nalgonda: Two women, both of whom were MGNREGS workers, drowned in an irrigation tank at Dhonipamula of Chandur mandal in the Nalgonda district on Tuesday. The victims were Chiluka Ramalingamma, 60, and Sura Lakshmamma, 62, from Dhonipamula village.

According to the police, while returning from their workplace around 12 noon, the two women stepped into the tank to wash their hands and legs. However, they failed to gauge the depth and went too far. With both not knowing swimming, they drowned despite efforts of other women workers to save them.

The bodies were shifted to the Government General Hospital, Nalgonda for autopsy.

Choutuppal police filed a case and investigation is on.

