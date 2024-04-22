Four held for peddling ganja in Asifabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 April 2024, 05:23 PM

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Four persons were arrested on the charges of peddling banned ganja at Sirpur (U) mandal centre on Monday. Authorities seized 700 grams of ganja, a mobile phone and two-wheeler from their possession.

Jainoor Inspector Anjaiah said that Athram Balarsh Rao, Gurusang Ganapathi Rao, Thodusam Bheemrao and Madavi Ramshav, all from Chepri village, were apprehended while carrying the contraband during a vehicle check.

On being interrogated, they confessed to committing the offence to make a fast buck. They admitted to procure the substance from Madavi Ramshav and to sell it to customers in several parts of Sirpur (U) for higher rates. Ramshav revealed that he was growing the ganja trees at his house for quite a long time.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police K Suresh Kumar commended Jainoor Inspector Anjaiah, Sub-Inspector Sandeep Kumar, Sirpur (U) Sub-Inspector Madhav and their staffers for nabbing the peddlers.