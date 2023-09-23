Tribal woman drowns in stream in Asifabad

Police said Tekam Bhembai (55) from Erragutta village was swept away while crossing the Vattivagu stream which swelled due to discharge of surplus water from the project.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:10 PM, Sat - 23 September 23

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A tribal woman drowned in the Vattivagu stream when water was released from the Vattivagu irrigation project at Chirrakunta village in Asifabad mandal on Saturday.

Police said Tekam Bhembai (55) from Erragutta village was swept away while crossing the Vattivagu stream which swelled due to discharge of surplus water from the project. She and her husband were returning from Asifabad and were on their way to Erragutta at the time of the incident.

Her husband Bheemu tried to rescue her by raising an alarm, but she died by the time she was pulled out of the water.