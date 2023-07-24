Telangana: Shepherd drowns while rescuing ox in Asifabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:21 PM, Mon - 24 July 23

Representational Image.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A 68-year-old shepherd drowned in a stream while rescuing a ox that was stranded in the water body at Laxmipur village in Sirpur (T) mandal on Sunday evening. His body was traced on Monday.

Sirpur (T) Sub-Inspector D Ramesh said the shepherd, Ganta Cheekati, met a watery grave when he ventured to save his ox that was stuck in the stream at 4 pm. He slipped into the stream and drowned as he did not know swimming. His grandson, who was with him, alerted others who rushed to the spot but could not locate Cheekati as it was dark by that time.

The body was retrieved on Monday morning. Cheekati is survived by his wife Eshwari and two sons.

