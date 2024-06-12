| Two Youth Die In Road Accident In Sircilla

Two youth die in road accident in Sircilla

The incident occured when a DCM vehicle hit a two wheeler vehicle. Sheik Abdul and Syed Chand were died on the spot.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 June 2024, 11:20 AM

Rajanna Sircilla: Two youth died in a road accident that took place at Peddamma stage of Gabhiraopet mandal on Wednesday.

The incident occured when a DCM vehicle hit a two wheeler vehicle. Sheik Abdul and Syed Chand were died on the spot.

Residents of Mallupalle, Peddamallareddy mandal of Kamareddy district, the deceased were moving towards Vemulawada. When they reached to Peddamma stage, DCM vehicle hit their bike killing them on the spot.

Knowing about the incident, police rushed the spot and began investigation.