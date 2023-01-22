Tyagaraja Aradhana Music Festival concludes with fitting tribute to Sadhguru Tyagaraja

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Tyagaraja Aradhana Music Festival (HTAMF) 2023 concluded on Sunday with a fitting tribute to the Sadhguru attended by over 300 artists from the Telugu states and the venue filled with echoes of the Pancharatna Kritis of Sadhguru Tyagaraja.

Senior Vidwans Annavarapu Ramaswamy, Kamalakar Rao, and Dr Yella Venkateshwarrao felicitated Violin Vidushi Avasarla Kanyakumari and highlighted her immense contributions in training many artists who were carrying forward the legacy of Carnatic music. Vidushi Kanyakumari delivered the final concert of the HTAMF 2023 festival that left the amphitheatre reverberating with divinity.

The fourth day saw a concert by Vishnubotla Sisters – Vidushi Saraswati and Vidushi Krishnaveni with an elaborate rendition of Bantureethi Kolu and Chalamelara Saketha Rama. Other concerts included a vocal by Vidushi Lahari Kolachela whose rendition of the Bhajan Seyave in Kalyani Ragam struck a chord with the audience. Vidwan Vamsikrishna Daruri presented a much appreciated concert which was also witnessed by his father and renowned Vidwan D Raghavachari of the Hyderabad Brothers fame.

The day started with a vocal concert by Vidwan Sudhakar B and the accompanying artists included Vidwan Bhatti Pavan Singh and Vidwan Dinakar on Violin, Vidwan Dr Srinivasa Gopalan and BVS Prasad on Mridangam and Vidwan Sridharacharya on Ghatam.

The fifth day included vocal concerts by Vidushi Padma Mallela and by a group of artists – Vidushi Prathima Sasidhar, Vidushi Vasumathi Raghunathan, Vidushi Sarada Kuppa and Vidushi Ayyagari Sridevi.