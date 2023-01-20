Tyagaraja Aradhana Music Festival: Remembering the essence of Tyagaraja’s music

Published Date - 10:15 PM, Fri - 20 January 23

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Tyagaraja Aradhana Music Festival’s second day paid tribute to Sadhguru Tyagaraja and the treasure of Carnatic music compositions he has handed down.

The highlight was a flute concert by Dr Jayaprada Ramamurthy that hit the right notes and delighted the audience. Her sublime rendition of Nidhi ChalaSukhama brought out Tyagaraja’s philosophy to the fore.

The crowd delivered a standing ovation to her and Vidwan Bhatti Pavan Singh (Violin), Vidwan Anirudha S Bhat (Mridangam) and Vidwan Srikanth (Kanjira) for a memorable performance.

The day started with a veena concert by Vidwan Sudhakar Rayaprolu, who played the ever-popular Samaja Varagama in Hindolam ragam with finesse. He was accompanied by Vidwan Vidya Sagar on Mridangam and Vidwan Srikanth on Kanjira.

Vidwan Rani Srinivas Sarma presented a vocal concert full of clarity and soul. His voice bought out the grace of the kritis and was ably assisted by Vidwan Bhatti Pavan Singh on violin, Vidwan Krishna Shravan on Mridangam and Vidwan Srikanth on Kanjira.

The festival’s third concert was by Vidushi MSL Saradagaru who presented Ganamurthe as her first song and closed her concert with Gandhamu Puyyaruga after presenting many well received kritis.

Anand Kuchibotlagaru, CEO of Silicon Andhra, felicitated Vidushi Dr Jayapradagaru and the accompanying artists, and the Sanskriti Foundation and team on putting together a Carnatic music festival of this scale which had become a highlight of Hyderabad’s cultural scene.