UBI embarks on digital transformation with union Sambhav and union Nxt

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:22 PM, Thu - 7 April 22

Hyderabad: Union Bank of India (UBI) MD and CEO Rajkiran Rai G on Wednesday unveiled its digital ready transformation project ‘Union Sambhav’ and also its super app, union Nxt.

“With Sambhav and Super App , I am confident that union Bank of India will deliver real-world value to its customers through an accelerated digital transformation,” he said at UBI’s maiden Digital Conclave held on Wednesday in Mumbai. The conclave marked its foray into creating a digital bank within the Bank. The focus is on pre-approved personal loans, pensioner loans, Mudra loans, MSME loan auto-renewal services, and farmer loans auto-renewal services to customers. It also unveiled new data-driven products and services on Bank’s mobile banking.

UBI also rolled out digital applications -SoftPos and CRM Application that focuses on mobile first, customer centricity, enhanced operational efficiency, reduced turnaround time, minimal clicks, and no-branch visits. It further showcased its upcoming digital projects. They include digital enablement of insurance, mutual fund, warehouse financing, GST cash-flow based lending, Tarun and Kishore Mudra loans, co-lending and pool buy-out, and providing housing loan and education loan online, according to a press release.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .