Hitachi opens application reliability centre in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:59 PM, Wed - 8 June 22

Hyderabad: Hitachi Vantara, the digital infrastructure, data management and analytics, and digital solutions subsidiary of Hitachi opened its first Hitachi Application Reliability Center (HARC) in Hyderabad. Powered by Hitachi Application Reliability Services, this new 4,000 sft center of excellence will help optimize cloud workloads for clients across the globe.

India continues to be Hitachi Vantara’s largest services base with more than 3,500 employees. With the goal of adding up to 400 members, the center brings together best-in-class frameworks, design patterns, automated tools, and people to deliver Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) as-a-service and round-the-clock cloud management.

Hitachi Vantara head of technology digital solutions business unit Prem Balasubramanian said, “Leveraging automation and observability, HARC modernizes IT operations by effectively integrating cloud workload management with the speed and efficiency in most DevOps teams, resulting in significant improvements in application availability.”

Hitachi Vantara India leader Gopikrishna Balijepally said, “This new HARC offering further accelerates our ability to deliver best-in-class consulting and managed services so that we can help our customers achieve data driven outcomes and realize the full potential of their digital transformation.”

The Hyderabad HARC site is the first of many physical and virtual sites globally.