UHTA condemns encroachment of varsity land

By | Published: 8:17 pm

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad Teachers’ Association (UHTA) on Tuesday condemned the encroachment of university land by some private organisations. A joint action committee comprising faculty, students and non-teaching staff is likely to be formed to continue the struggle for transfer of land mutation to the university, the UHTA said in a press release.

“There have been many struggles in the past by the university community to prevent the university land being given away to other organisations. The UHTA appeals to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to intervene for the protection of the university land,” the association said.

The teachers association urged the university authorities to demand the authorities to properly fix the boundaries of the university land and grant the title deed of the land to the university.

“The UHTA insists that the university administration take all initiatives to protect the land from illegal grabbing through appealing to the President of India, the Visitor of the University, Telangana Governor, Rector of the University, Chancellor of the University, Ministry of Education, Government and University Grants Commission,” it said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .