| Tent Collapses During Bsp Meeting Six Injured In Vemulawada

Tent collapses during BSP meeting; six injured in Vemulawada

About six persons including two journalists sustained minor injuries in the incident.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:09 PM, Mon - 20 November 23

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Mild tension prevailed in a BSP public meeting when the tent arranged for the public collapsed in Vemulawada town on Monday. About six persons including two journalists sustained minor injuries in the incident.

The BSP made arrangements for the public meeting in the second bypass road wherein party State president RS Praveen Kumar and other leaders participated.

Public was also mobilized for the meeting.

While BSP Vemulawada candidate Goli Mohan was delivering his speech, the tent collapsed due to heavy wind. Frightened over the sudden development, the public who were sitting in the tent ran out, causing many to fall and get hurt.

The injured persons were shifted to hospital. The meeting continued later.