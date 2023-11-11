Telangana: BJP dissident Uma warns BJP leaders of “chappal” treatment

Tula Uma said it was once again proved that the BJP was still in favor of "doras" (feudal lords) and that there was no space for BCs and women

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:54 PM, Sat - 11 November 23

Rajanna-Sircilla: BJP dissident Tula Uma has warned BJP leaders that they would get her “chappal” treatment if they tried to contact her.

Talking to the media in Vemulawada on Saturday, Uma was responding to a question whether any of the BJP State leaders had contacted her after she was first announced as the BJP Vemulawada candidate and then dropped. Stating that no one had contacted her, Uma said none of them had the guts to call her. If anybody tried to contact her, she would hit them with her sandals, she said. Uma, who was announced as the BJP Vemulawada candidate in the party’s list, was denied the B-form and replaced by Dr Ch Vikas Rao, son of senior BJP leader Ch Vidhyasagar Rao.

Expressing her anger at the party for denying ticket to her in the last moment, she said it was once again proved that the BJP was still in favor of “doras” (feudal lords) and that there was no space for BCs and women. Uma said she would decide on her political future after consulting with her followers and people of the constituency.

On the other hand, AICC secretary PC Vishnunath along with other Congress leaders met Uma and invited her to join the Congress. BRS district president Thota Agaiah also met her on Friday night and invited her into the BRS.