Unaccounted cash seized in Asifabad, Mancherial

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:49 PM, Thu - 12 October 23

Kumram Bheem Asifabad/Mancherial: Police seized unaccounted cash of Rs 1.68 lakh from a poultry farm owner at an inter-district check post at Kalwada village in Dahegaon mandal on Thursday.

Dahegaon Sub-Inspector Ch Sanath Reddy said the unaccounted cash was seized from Padala Sudarshan of Bellampalli. Sudarshan failed to show relevant receipts of the funds when police found the cash with him at the check post. The cash was handed to the flying squad team for further action.

Meanwhile, police seized Indian-made foreign liquor worth Rs 1.96 lakh in Echoda mandal center during a vehicle check. Police seized unaccounted cash of Rs 1 lakh from Anjaiah of Sirpur (T) town when he was on his way to Chennur at an inter-district check post in Thandur mandal centre of Mancherial district.

Unaccounted cash of Rs 4 lakh was seized in Mancherial town on Wednesday night