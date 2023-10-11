EC orders transfers of officials; Hyderabad, Warangal, Nizamabad Commissioners shifted

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:29 PM, Wed - 11 October 23

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India has ordered the transfer of Commissioners of Police in Hyderabad, Nizamabad and Warangal and 10 other officers in the rank of Superintendents of Police.

In addition to this, the Commission has ordered transfer of District Election Officers (DEOs) in Rangareddy, Medchal Malkajigiri, Yadadri Bhongir and Nirmal districts. The Commission has also ordered the transfer of the Transport Secretary, Director of Prohibition and Excise and also the Commissioner of Commercial Tax in Telangana.

The officials were asked to hand over charge to immediate juniors and directed the State government to send the panel by 5 pm on Thursday. The government was also asked to appoint a principal secretary for the Excise department and also Commercial Tax department. The Telangana Chief Secretary was holding the additional charge of these departments.

Across the five States going to polls, the commission had ordered the transfer of nine District Magistrates / DEO, 25 Commissioners of Police / SPs /Addl. SPs, four Secretaries / Special Secretaries.