Uncertainty prevails on Congress preparatory meeting in Nalgonda

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:37 PM, Tue - 26 April 22

Representational Image

Suryapet: Uncertainty prevailed on the Congress preparatory meeting proposed on Wednesday, which would be attended by TPCC president Revanth Reddy, in erstwhile Nalgonda district for mobilization of public to Rahul Gandhi’s public meeting at Warangal was cancelled due to differences between the party leaders.

According to the sources in the Congress, Congress MPs N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Komatireedy Venkat Reddy strongly opposed Revanth Reddy attending a meeting in the district. They also tried to prevail upon a follower of Revanth Reddy to desist from organising a meeting in Suryapet. Earlier, they also strongly opposed the proposal to make Congress working president Dr Geetha Reddy as in-charge to the district for mobilization of the public to Rahul Gandehi’s meeting. They also reportedly requested Geetha Reddt not to visit the district as they can look after publlic mobilization for the meeting in Warangal from their Lok Sabha constituencies.

After taking charge as TPCC president, Revanth Reddy had not attended any party meeting in erstwhile Nalgonda district. Though Congress has highest members in the district, groupism seems to have an impact on the winning prospect of party candidates in the next elections.

There were reports that Revanth Reddy had assured the senior leaders like N Uttam Kumar Reddy, K Jana Reddy, Ramreddy Damodar Reddy and Komatireddy brothers that he would not intervene in any matter in Nalgonda district and that he would recommend the names suggested by the seniors to the party high command for the party tickets for 12 Assembly constituencies in erstwhile Nalgonda district.

But, the followers of Revanth Reddy trying for the party ticket in Devarakonda, Suryapet and Thungathurthy Assembly constituencies were making efforts to show strong presence as Revanth followers in the district.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .