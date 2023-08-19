Understanding Naegleria Fowleri: The brain-eating amoeba threat explained

Learn about Naegleria Fowleri, the brain-eating amoeba, its recent cases in India and Pakistan, symptoms, prevention, and how water disinfection plays a crucial role in combating this deadly infection.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:14 PM, Sat - 19 August 23

Hyderabad: In recent developments that have sparked concern, two cases involving Naegleria Fowleri infections have come to light. A 15-year-old boy from Kerala, India, and a 23-year-old man from Karachi, Pakistan, both tested positive for this rare and life-threatening brain-eating amoeba. Let’s delve into the details and implications of these cases.

What is Naegleria Fowleri?

Naegleria Fowleri, often referred to as the brain-eating amoeba, is a microscopic organism commonly found in warm freshwater bodies and soil. Engaging in activities like swimming and diving in contaminated water can put individuals at risk of infection.

When water containing the amoeba enters the body through the nose, it can reach the brain and lead to the destruction of brain tissue. This condition is medically known as Primary Amoebic Meningoencephalitis (PAM).

Symptoms and Progression

Symptoms of PAM typically manifest around five days after exposure. Initially, individuals may experience headaches, fever, nausea, and vomiting. As the disease progresses, more severe symptoms such as a stiff neck, confusion, seizures, hallucinations, and even coma can occur. Tragically, the rapid progression of the disease often results in death within days of the onset of symptoms.

Recent Cases and Impact

In Kerala, India, a 15-year-old boy tragically lost his life due to PAM. He was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Alappuzha in critical condition but could not be saved. Similarly, in Karachi, Pakistan, a 23-year-old engineer is fighting for his life against the infection in a private hospital. This marks the seventh reported case of PAM in Karachi this year.

Prevention and Water Disinfection

The importance of water disinfection, particularly through the use of chlorine, cannot be overstated. Properly disinfecting water sources, whether in swimming pools or taps, significantly reduces the risk of Naegleria infection. Ensuring that water is treated before use can help prevent further cases of this dangerous infection.

What to do?

Efforts must be made to raise awareness about the threat posed by Naegleria Fowleri and the measures that can be taken to mitigate it. By adopting simple yet effective practices, one can collectively work towards safeguarding public health from this menacing brain-eating amoeba.

Remember, whether you’re taking a dip in a pool or using tap water, ensuring its disinfection is a crucial step in protecting yourself and your loved ones from this potentially fatal infection. Stay informed, stay safe.