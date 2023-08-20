NAEGLERIA FOWLERI (The Brain-Eating Amoeba) – Explained | Symptoms, Prevention, And Recent Cases

Naegleria Fowleri is commonly found in warm freshwater and soil and poses a significant threat to individuals engaging in activities like swimming and diving.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:54 AM, Sun - 20 August 23

Hyderabad: Naegleria Fowleri is caused by what is colloquially called the brain-eating amoeba. This rare and life-threatening infection should be causing concern for all of us now.

When contaminated water containing the amoeba enters the body through the nose, it makes its way to the brain, causing the destruction of brain tissue. This, in medical lingo, is called Primary Amoebic Meningo-encephalitis or simply PAM.

