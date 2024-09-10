Hyderabad: Unidentified man found hanging from tree in Madhapur

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10 September 2024, 04:16 PM

Hyderabad: An unidentified man was found hanging from a tree in a secluded place in Madhapur on Tuesday.

According to the police, the victim, suspected to be in his mid-thirties, appeared to be a construction worker. The local residents who found him hanging from a tree amidst the bushes at Guttala Begumpet area, informed the Madhapur police.

Though police suspect suicide, they said that other possible reasons for the death is yet to be investigated. The body was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy.