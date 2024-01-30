Unidentified man found murdered on outskirts of Hyderabad

The local residents who noticed the body of the victim aged in mid-thirties lying amidst trees had alerted the police.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 January 2024, 07:15 PM

Hyderabad: The body of an unidentified man was found in a secluded place in Hayathnagar on city outskirts on Tuesday afternoon. It is suspected that the victim was murdered and his body burnt beyond recognition, police said.

On receiving information, the Hayathnagar police reached the spot and examined it, the police said adding clues have been collected from the spot and the surveillance camera footage is being examined. Efforts are on to identify the victim and also the killers.

They suspect the victim was killed elsewhere and body disposed at the location. All surrounding police stations have been alerted.

The Hayathnagar police booked a case and shifted the body to the Gandhi Hospital for autopsy.