Tragedy Strikes: Two killed in separate accidents in Hyderabad

Two persons were killed in different road accidents in the city on Monday. In the first fatal accident, a-27-year-old man died when a speeding car rammed into him at Saroornagar main road.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:56 PM, Mon - 18 December 23

Hyderabad: Two persons were killed in different road accidents in the city on Monday. In the first fatal accident, a-27-year-old man died when a speeding car rammed into him at Saroornagar main road. The victim V Chaitanya was sitting on a bench and speaking over phone when a speeding car rammed into him. He fell on the road and sustained serious injuries and died. The driver fled the spot abandoning his car.

The victim’s family members alleged that the driver was apparently drunk and lost control over the vehicle that caused the fatal accident. A case is registered by the Chaitanyapuri police.

In another case, a security guard died when a lorry hit his motorcycle at Hayathnagar. The victim, G Yadagiri, was travelling on his motorcycle when a lorry hit him from behind on Hayathnagar road. The man fell on the road and died due to head injuries. The Hayathnagar police registered a case and are investigating.