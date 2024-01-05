Unidentified persons kidnap software employee in Hyderabad

According to the police, the kidnappers had made internet calls to victim’s wife and demanded Rs 50 lakh as ransom to set him free

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:20 PM, Fri - 5 January 24

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A software employee was allegedly kidnapped by a group of unidentified persons in a car at Khajaguda, Raidurgam, police on Friday said.

G.Surendra Babu, a resident of Kukatpally and working for a software firm in the city, was accompanied by a friend near Care Hospital, when four persons came in a car and forcibly took him away in it.

According to the police, the kidnappers had made internet calls to Surendra Babu’s wife and demanded Rs 50 lakh as ransom to set him free.

The Raidurgam police were immediately alerted after receiving information about the kidnapping. Four special teams were formed to track the suspects.

While one team is working on the CCTV footage collected from the spot and the surroundings, other teams are on the job to track the car used in the offence with the help of registration number and the mobile phone tower location of the hostage.

Sources said the police were contacted by Surendra Babu and they had traced his location in the night. A financial dispute could have led to the kidnap. However, cops did not confirm it.