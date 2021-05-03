Uninterrupted electricity supply ensured in TS during pandemic

By | Published: 7:17 pm

Hyderabad: TSTRANSCO and TSGENCO Chairman and Managing Director D Prabhakar Rao said on Monday that the power utilities were fully geared up to ensure uninterrupted power supply throughout the State even during the ongoing second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

Following Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s instructions, the CMD held a review meeting with senior officials of TSTRANSCO and TSGENCO at Vidyut Soudha here.

Prabhakar Rao reviewed the company-wise preparedness in detail. To ensure and maintain uninterrupted power supply, a control room has been established at Vidyut Soudha.

Directions were issued to all the Zonal and Circle Heads to open control rooms in their respective Offices in TSGENCO and TSTRANSCO to attend to emergencies, if any, to minimize downtime during the period. He also instructed that Covid-19 protocol should be followed to ensure the safety of power sector employees and their families.

Prabhakar Rao also reviewed with CMDs of DISCOMs G Raghuma Reddy and A Gopal Rao and asked them to maintain uninterrupted power supply in view of the expected gale and winds during the May and June.

A special vaccination camp is also being planned at Vidyut Soudha for electricity employees in co-ordination with the Medical and Health Department.

Detailed guidelines have been issued to the employees to be followed strictly in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases and to maintain uninterrupted power supply in the State.

