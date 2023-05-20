Union Minister Kishan Reddy flags off Mahabubnagar-Visakhapatnam Express

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:40 PM, Sat - 20 May 23

Mahabubnagar: Union Minister for Tourism G Kishan Reddy flagged off the Mahabubnagar-Visakhapatnam Express at Mahabubnagar Railway Station on Saturday.

According to South Central Railway (SCR) authorities, since there was no direct connectivity from Mahabubnagar to the coastal Andhra Pradesh region, they approved the extension of the previously existing Visakhapatnam Express from Kacheguda (Train No. 12861/12862) till Mahabubnagar.

The extended train will provide a direct train facility for the people traveling from Mahabubnagar to major cities in AP such as Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajahmundry and Annavaram.

State Excise and Prohibition Minister V Srinivas Goud and senior railway officials were present. The Minister appealed to the Divisional Railway Manager, Hyderabad Division, Sharat Chandrayan to take up the construction of a railway bridge on the Mothinagar side which makes people cross the railway track easily in Mahabubnagar.