Minister Srinivas Goud inspects meat and vegetable market in Mahabubnagar

Minister V Srinivas Goud directed officials and the construction agency to expedite works and complete them before June 2

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:53 PM, Thu - 11 May 23

Excise and Prohibition Minister V Srinivas Goud inspecting the construction work of the new modern meat and vegetable market in Mahabubnagar. Photo: Twitter.

Mahabubnagar: Excise and Prohibition Minister V Srinivas Goud inspected the construction work of the new modern meat and vegetable market in the district on Thursday. The Minister directed officials and the construction agency to expedite works and complete them before June 2 so that it could be inaugurated on State Formation Day.

The Minister also interacted with the locals and enquired about the problems faced by them. Earlier in the day, the Minister along with MLA Anjaiah Yadav participated in the inaugural ceremony of the newly built Renuka Yellamma temple and offered prayers to the deity.

Local BRS leaders and villagers were present.

