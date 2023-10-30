Unique steps rolled out to motivate voters: Hyderabad DEO Ronald Rose

Rose said that around one lakh pamphlets and stickers will be distributed in each of the 15 constituencies in Hyderabad district

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:51 PM, Mon - 30 October 23

Hyderabad: Innovative measures are being taken up to boost voter turnout in the upcoming Assembly elections, Hyderabad District Election Officer and GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose said on Monday.

Listing out the unique measures being rolled out to enhance the turn-out, the Election Officer said that due to a short voting window, eligible voters will be encouraged to participate in early voting and booth-level officers (BLOs) will start conducting door-to-door visits to apprise voters of their polling stations and hand over pamphlets containing all required information.

In addition to holding widespread voting awareness programmes across twin cities, this time around, BLOs will also be putting up ‘proud to be a voter’ stickers on every household, motivating citizens to come out in huge numbers to cast their vote.

Rose said that around one lakh pamphlets and stickers will be distributed in each of the 15 constituencies in Hyderabad district. To this effect, the booth-level officers are also submitting everyday reports to the returning officers. Special emphasis is being laid on reaching out to young first-time voters, by engaging them in poll duties.

District election officials are also running a ‘Recheck your vote’ campaign, pushing voters to ensure that their name is on the revised list. With Hyderabad recording less than 50 per cent voter turnout in the last Assembly elections, voter information slips are planned to be distributed immediately after nominations.

On the day of the election, along with the main voter list, Rose directed officials to ensure that the Absentee, Shifted, and Duplicate or Dead (ASD) list is also handed over to the polling officers.

The same list will also be referred to while issuing voter slips. Final date for voters to register or make corrections is October 31. Citizens can apply through the Voter Helpline app, the CEO Telangana website, or by calling the 1950 toll-free helpline.

