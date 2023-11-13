Unreserved special train to be operated between Coimbatore-Barauni-Podanur

According to a railway release, train No. 06059 Coimbatore - Barauni Un-Reserved Special will leave Coimbatore at 11.50hrs on November 14 and 21 to reach Barauni on the third Day at 13.00hrs
Visakhapatnam: In order to clear extra rush of passengers, an Unreserved Special train will be operated between Coimbatore – Barauni- Podanur.
According to a railway release here on Monday, train No. 06059 Coimbatore – Barauni Un-Reserved Special will leave Coimbatore at 11.50hrs on November 14 and 21 (Tuesdays) to reach Barauni on the third Day at 13.00hrs.
In the return direction, tTrain No. 06060 Barauni –Podanur Unreserved Special will leave Barauni at 23.45hrs on Nov. 16 and 23 (Thursdays) to reach Podanur on the fourth Day at 02.45hrs.
Stoppages: Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Perambur, Gudur, Nellore, Ongole, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Duvvada, Vizianagaram, Bobbili, Parvatipuram, Rayagada, Muniguda, Titlagarh, Sambalpur, Jarsuguda, Rourkela , Nawagaon, Hatia, Ranchi, Muri, Kotshila, Bokaro Steel City, Rajabera, Dhanbad, Barakar, Chittanranjan, Madhurpur, Jasidih, Jhaja, Kiul, Dinkar Gram Simaria between Coimbatore – Barauni- Podanur.
Composition: 15- General Second Class Coaches, 2- Chair Car Second Class Coaches and 2- Luggage Cum Second Class Coaches (Divyangjan Friendly)