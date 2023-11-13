| Unreserved Special Train To Be Operated Between Coimbatore Barauni Podanur

Unreserved special train to be operated between Coimbatore-Barauni-Podanur

According to a railway release, train No. 06059 Coimbatore - Barauni Un-Reserved Special will leave Coimbatore at 11.50hrs o­n November 14 and 21 to reach Barauni on the third Day at 13.00hrs

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:46 PM, Mon - 13 November 23

Visakhapatnam: In order to clear extra rush of passengers, an Unreserved Special train will be operated between Coimbatore – Barauni- Podanur.

According to a railway release here on Monday, train No. 06059 Coimbatore – Barauni Un-Reserved Special will leave Coimbatore at 11.50hrs o­n November 14 and 21 (Tuesdays) to reach Barauni on the third Day at 13.00hrs.

In the return direction, tTrain No. 06060 Barauni –Podanur Unreserved Special will leave Barauni at 23.45hrs o­n Nov. 16 and 23 (Thursdays) to reach Podanur on the fourth Day at 02.45hrs.

Stoppages: Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Perambur, Gudur, Nellore, Ongole, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Duvvada, Vizianagaram, Bobbili, Parvatipuram, Rayagada, Muniguda, Titlagarh, Sambalpur, Jarsuguda, Rourkela , Nawagaon, Hatia, Ranchi, Muri, Kotshila, Bokaro Steel City, Rajabera, Dhanbad, Barakar, Chittanranjan, Madhurpur, Jasidih, Jhaja, Kiul, Dinkar Gram Simaria between Coimbatore – Barauni- Podanur.

Composition: 15- General Second Class Coaches, 2- Chair Car Second Class Coaches and 2- Luggage Cum Second Class Coaches (Divyangjan Friendly)