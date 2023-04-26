Unseasonal torrential rains batters Hyderabad

The most affected areas were in the west and north of Hyderabad, where residents reported unscheduled power outages, incidents of trees getting uprooted and inundation.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:30 AM, Wed - 26 April 23

Photo: Surya Sridhar)

Hyderabad: Unseasonal torrential rains accompanied with gusty winds battered Hyderabad on Tuesday night and early hours of Wednesday, bringing normal life to a standstill. An eight-year-old girl has died in a wall collapse incident at Jubilee Hills during Tuesday’s heavy downpour that lasted through the night and morning, causing disruptions across the city. The most affected areas were in the west and north of the city, where residents reported unscheduled power outages, incidents of trees getting uprooted and inundation.

According to the police, the eight-year-old girl Jevanika was asleep in her house when stones from the railings of an adjacent building fell on the family’s asbestos roofed house. The asbestos sheets broke, and the stones fell on the child resulting in her death. The police reached the spot and shifted the body to Gandhi Hospital mortuary.

The social media was flooded with complaints from residents urging the electricity board officials to restore power. Tree falls and minor flooding at certain stretches disrupted traffic flow. Several areas such as Ameerpet, SR Nagar, Karkhana, Sainikpuri and Nanakramguda were waterlogged in the early hours of Wednesday owing to clogged drains. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) deployed Disaster Response Force teams to clear the uprooted trees.

The boat service on the Hussain Sagar lake was suspended after gusty winds pushed the boats carrying people towards People Plaza. The tourist boat went adrift while trying to arrive at the jetty due to heavy winds. Smaller boats quickly tugged it back to safety and all the passengers were safely de-boarded.

Similar was the situation in many other districts. Massive downpours lashed entire South Telangana including Mahabubnagar, Gadwal, Rangareddy, Narayanpet, and Nagarkurnool districts.

However, Wednesday brought a welcome relief to Hyderabad as the sun came out, dispelling the gloom. The city began to recover from the aftermath of the rains, with electricity being restored to most areas. GHMC officials continued to work to clear up the damage caused by the rains.

Residents were advised to take necessary precautions and be vigilant in case of any further rainfall. The Met department has predicted more rainfall in the coming days, and people have been warned to be prepared.